CLINTON- Flames were visible on I-90 Saturday as a structure fire burned by Clinton.
Traffic is being blocked by Montana Highway Patrol on US Highway 10 east due to people blocking emergency vehicles from getting to the fire.
Officials on the scene say the fire contained at this time, and potentially three structures caught on fire.
One of the structures that caught on fire was hardwood floors finishing business, officials telling us the products inside were very flammable.
Frenchtown Rural Fire Department, Missoula Rural Fire Rescue and the Missoula Fire Department are on scene.
Officials on scene tell us there have been no injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
We have a reporter on the scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.