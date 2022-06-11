MISSOULA, Mont. - Yesterday our own national forest service officials had their chance to meet with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to discuss the work being done among 3 areas in Missoula's Ranger District, one of them being Pattee Canyon.

With the current Lolo National Forest’s Urban Interface project aimed to bring updates to our lands which began after being funded under the Great American Outdoors Act last year.

This year 100 thousand dollars is allocated to replace signage, upgrade and maintain the roads and trailhead parking lots, among other sustainability efforts.

USDA for natural resources and the environment, Dr. Homer Wilkes tells us one of most exciting parts of his trip to the Big Sky, was seeing firsthand why it's a priority to bring sustainability updates to preserve Montana's public lands for the generations to come.

"This is probably the best example I've been around, in particular the state of Montana we got out in the country side and I've seen a lot of work that needs to be done and that actually amplifies the importance of the work that needs to get done,” said Dr. Homer Wilkes.

That work includes installing a new covered pavilion that hasn't accommodated previous and current levels of visitor use. Work began last fall and is now nearing completion by our forest service recreation crews and contractors.

As work gets underway over the next several months. If you wish to use the area in the meantime. Our forest plans to open up access to the Pattee Canyon picnic site by 4th of July weekend.