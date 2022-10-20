MISSOULA, Mont. - Utah-based company Al's Sporting Goods is acquiring Bob Ward & Sons, a sporting goods store based in Missoula, Al's Sporting Goods announced Thursday.

“We have approached this deal more like a merger than an acquisition,” Jason Larsen, President of Al’s Sporting Goods, said in a release. “We are thrilled to welcome the current staff to the Al’s family, and will work to preserve the Bob Ward & Sons name, reputation, and legacy throughout the state of Montana.”

Al's said in their release they will be acquiring all five Bob Ward & Son's locations:

3015 Paxson St, Missoula, MT 59801

3011 Max Ave, Bozeman, MT 59718

1925 Dewey Blvd, Butte, MT 59701

3323 Dredge Dr, Helena, MT 59601

1120 N 1st St, Hamilton, MT 59840

Al's said they are not planning on changing the name of Bob Ward & Sons, but they said they will be merging some of their operations and processes they said do well at their locations in Utah and Idaho.

They added they will likely be expanding vendors and suppliers at Bob Ward's.

“Montana is a gorgeous state, a great place to be in the outdoors and to do business in,” said Dustin Smith, vice president of Al’s Sporting Goods. “We are so excited to continue to build on the stellar reputation that Bob Ward & Sons has earned serving the people of Montana for over a century.”

“We have known the Ward family for years and are honored that they have entrusted us to continue their legacy,” Larsen said in Al's release. “Similar to Al’s Sporting Goods, Bob Ward & Sons has been a family owned and operated business that began over 100 years ago. Bringing these two retailers together – we now have over 200 years of combined retailing experience.”