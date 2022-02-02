MISSOULA, Mont. - #406vaxxedandproud, that's what the Missoula Education Foundation is calling their campaign to get more Missoula kids vaccinated.
They're teaming up with the Missoula City-County Health Department and the Missoula County Public School District (MCPS) to give out hundreds of prizes to kids who get fully vaccinated.
Data from the health department shows 5-15 year-olds are less vaccinated than any other eligible age group. Kids of these ages who are enrolled in the MCPS school district can enter to win if they are fully vaccinated.
MCPS officials said the feedback from parents has been overwhelmingly positive, but MCPS dad, Justin Henkins, had a different opinion.
"The school system and honestly the children have nothing to do with medical decisions that get put into their body, that's between the parents and their doctors," Henkins said.
Henkins called the incentive campaign a bribe, but Executive Director of the Missoula Education Foundation, Susan Tower, looks at it differently.
"We don't look at this as a bribe, we look at this as an incentive and as a reward and a 'thank you' to students and their families who have taken the time to get vaccinated," Tower said.
If a parent does decide to enter their child, prizes of up to $500 including Chromebooks and gift cards can be won.
"I just ask that everyone researches and talks to different doctors at length before they decide to let their kids decide to do it," Henkins said.
If you are on board, you have through March 31 to enter the drawing.
You can find all of the details up on the Missoula Education Foundation's website.
