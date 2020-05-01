Valley Christian in Missoula throws "thank you" parade for educators

The Valley Christian school board voted this week to continue remote learning through the end of the academic year, and to thank educators, community members threw a thank you parade on Friday.
Anywhere from 50 to 100 students, parents and members of the community arrived at Sunset Lane in Missoula carrying signs, honking car horns to even wearing costumes to celebrate staff and faculty.
Students, parents and teachers stood socially distant on the sidewalk.
Families drove their decorated cars in loops from 11 a.m. to noon, some with confetti and others with silly string.
Teachers said it hasn't been easy being apart from their students, and seeing their smiling faces on Friday made a world of a difference.