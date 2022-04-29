Valley Christian students give 1,000 hours of service back to the Missoula community

MISSOULA -- One Missoula school is giving a thousand hours of service back to the community. Valley Christian School students are serving local nursing homes, shelters, churches and more.

Little hands were working hard on Friday, filling boxes and writing notes, thanking those in the Military for their service.

United States Navy Veteran, Ryan McMillon, worked alongside the students and knows first-hand how it feels to get a care package from back home.

"When you're sitting off somewhere for months at a time, not talking to anybody other than just your shipmates, to have something like this come from a stranger or family or whatever, it's just awesome," McMillon said.

The High School gym was packed full with kids of all ages, community members, veterans and active servicemen, all with the same goal of making sure our state's national guard members feel the love.

Member of the United States Army, Kale Wanner, got to work filling bags with essential items like toothbrushes.

"If I got a package from something like this and with all these encouraging words and prayers and everything, I would be overjoyed," Wanner said.

Throughout the day, some students put together packages for nursing homes and local shelters, and others helped out at Hope Rescue Mission's Thrift Boutique.

Service is part of the schools' mission statement, and high school senior, Asher Beaudin, said they're fulfilling a bigger purpose.

"It goes beyond doing it for our own good and we do this for our God and Savior. We do this because He loved us first, so we show that love to other people," Beaudin said.

McMillon was encouraged as he watched all the students write notes and knows those fighting for our country will be encouraged too.

"By us doing stuff like this, it'll help us open the door, because these guys will be coming home one day and they're going to be me. They're going to be the vet here going, 'how can I help somebody else?'" McMillon said.

They plan to send the boxes out on Friday, so our service members won't have to wait long to get a box of love from back home.