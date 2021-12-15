MISSOULA, Mont. - A vascular surgeon who operates vein and surgery centers in Missoula and Kalispell agreed to pay $3.7 million to the federal government to settle alleged False Claims Act violations.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) reports that in court documents, the government alleges that Dr. David Bellamah and his company, Bellamah Vein & Surgery, PLLC, arose from him billing for certain services that were medically unnecessary and based on false medical records from January 1, 2015, through March 31, 2017.
Lenore Lezanne, a sonographer formerly employed at Bellamah Vein Center, filed a suit in U.S. District Court against Bellamah Vein and Surgery, Bellamah and others.
The suit claimed Bellamah received government funds for performing unnecessary venous procedures based on inaccurate medical records. The United States partially intervened in the case.
In its complaint, the United States alleged that Bellamah and staff at Bellamah Vein Center used improper techniques to conduct and analyze ultrasounds and used false ultrasound findings to conduct and bill for medically unreasonable and unnecessary services related to the diagnosis and treatment of venous reflux disease and varicose veins.
The government contends that Bellamah submitted false claims to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Medicare and Medicaid programs, the Department of Defense’s TRICARE program and the Department Veterans Affairs’ CHAMPVA program according to the DOJ.
Dr. David Bellamah and his business entered into a civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the Defense Health Agency, the Department of Veterans Affairs and a third party, Lenore Lezanne.
The terms of the settlement agreement require Bellamah and his company to pay a settlement amount of $3,746,324.
Of the full settlement amount, the DOJ reports $1,923,861 is restitution and the remaining $1,822,463 is settlement of additional damages.
No interest will be charged on the settlement if it is paid in full in 21 days, otherwise, payments shall be made, plus interest, overdrive years.
Upon receiving the settlement amounts, the United States will pay Lezanne 17 percent of each payment as her share of the settlement.