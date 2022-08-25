UPDATE: AUG 26 AT 7 A.M.

A vehicle fire spread to nearby vehicles under a carport and was later threatening an apartment building next door at 620 Whitaker Drive in Missoula Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Missoula Fire Department said in a release there were eight vehicles, a carport, an attached storage building and the exterior of the two three-story apartment buildings on fire at around 2:23 p.m.

The fire burned an overhead power line, making it harder for firefighters to access the fire due to arcing lines. Crews requested more firefighters to the scene of the quickly changing fire.

The Missoula Police Department helped evacuate residents out of the apartment building and conduct scene/crowd control.

There were no fatalities, but there were two minor burn injuries, according to MFD.

Fire crews put out the fire within 30 minutes, and they remained at the scene to put out hotspots and investigate what caused the fire.

The fire damaged the interior of two apartments and a laundry room. MFD said the cost of damages totals $500,000, and $3.5 million worth of property was saved.

During the fire, three extra engine crews and a battalion chief were requested to take care of other calls in the city--Missoula Rural Fire, MPD and Missoula Emergency Services helped with other calls.

NorthWestern Energy turned off electrical and gas services to make the scene safer for firefighters.

MISSOULA, Mont. - People are being evacuated from apartments on Whitaker Dr. for a fire Thursday afternoon.

Missoula Police are working the fire with the Missoula Fire Department and other responding agencies.

Our reporter on the scene says it seems that a carport at an apartment has caught on fire.

Road closures in the area of 39th St. and Whitaker Dr. could change at any point Missoula police said.

The City of Missoula Police Department says personnel are focused on the scene and the safety of people, pets and property.