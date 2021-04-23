MISSOULA, Mont. - Shelters across Montana have seen a rise in pet adoptions through the coronav pandemic. The Humane Society of Western Montana is sharing some tips and providing support for new pet parents.
Veterinarian Samantha Mitchell spoke with us about what to expect after adopting a new family member.
"Most dogs you can't just pick up from the shelter or from other places and they are going to just magically know what you want, it's really about working with that animal to develop not only a relationship but also an understanding of what you want from the dog or cat and what they expect from you," Dr. Mitchell said.
Dr. Mitchell added Montana has seen a boom in pet ownership since the pandemic began.
"Having that animal there that is just happy and doesn't know there is a pandemic going on is a big stress reliever,' Dr. Mitchell said.
Before heading to the humane society, Behavior Specialist Tiff Shao says it's important to be honest about what you can handle.
"Understandably a lot of people, when they are thinking about adopting a companion, they don't go in and think of 'let me look for an aggressive dog'. Right? They are looking for the dog that can hike off leash at Blue Mountain, and hang out with the kids, and go to the barbecues," Shao said.
And as life returns to normal, new pet owners face growing concerns of separation anxiety in their animals.
Shao said with a little training, adjusting to a new routine shouldn't cause your pet stress.
"Helping dogs transition gradually to a routine where their humans are gone longer and longer is a great course of action. Then if the dog is experiencing more extreme behavior challenges, they should seek more professional help as soon as possible," Shao said.
If you continue to see behavior patterns or alarming behavior from your new pet you're encouraged to reach out to the humane society for free and professional resources that are available to everyone in Montana.