MISSOULA, Mont. - Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've seen the vet shortage impact shelters in more ways than one, especially in their ability to meet the needs of pet owners for basic services like a checkup or appointment.
The Humane Society of Western Montana says that both animal shelters and emergency centers are defining this moment as a time of crisis. With the veterinarian shortage worsening nationwide as well as right here in Montana. Multiple factors have played into the group of vets coming in and out of school and committing to the cost it takes to provide their services.
Executive director of HSWM, Marta Pierpoint says they’ve seen, “a rising cost in our own community and a shortage of vets in our community and that means it's harder people to get in for things just as simple as vaccines and what that leads to is greater cost at the emergency clinic and more people.” Which has also to people coming to the HSWM for financial help.
Looking at this issue on a broader scale, Pierpoint reiterates the ongoing troubles we're facing as a community, have gone on over the last two years and are only getting worse. Which means finding a solution will require the entire industry to come together.
As our animal shelters continue to power through those staffing and service shortages, they want to let you know that they're always here to help the best way that they can.
