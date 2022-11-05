Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST /4 AM PST/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Numerous showers and snow bands will cause localized snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Shortly after sunset, snow could start to stick to area roadways along with wet roads, potentially experiencing freeze up. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Idaho and west central Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM MDT /5 PM PDT/ this evening to 5 AM MST /4 AM PST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&