Veterinarians launch new emergency pet center in Missoula

MISSOULA - A group of veterinarians are launching a brand new emergency pet hospital in the garden city.
For over a year Dr. Becky Kerscher, Dr. Anna Odash, and Dr. Luke Anderson have worked to open Sentinel Veterinary Medical center and be an asset to the pets, community and veterinarians of the area.
As the state slowly begins to re-open, the veterinarians are optimistic about their venture.
"In the midst of all the insecurity, there's no short supply of anxiety, but all you can do is do your best, put one foot in front of the other, and hopefully that will help us through all the struggles ahead," said Anderson.
Sentinel Veterinary Medical Center is located across the street from the South Gate Mall on South Garfield Street. This location is serving as a launch pad while another emergency and referral facility is being built.
For now the medical center is open on nights and weekends. They hope to offer 24/7 services for the emergencies that your primary veterinarian does not have time to see. They also aim to expand to include advanced veterinary medical services not currently available in the region.