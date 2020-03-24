Veterinary clinics closing lobbies, doing parking lot appointment check-in

As more businesses are making adjustments to limit human interaction by closing lobbies, one veterinary clinic in town is doing just that, curbside style.
The Missoula Veterinary Clinic employees want to make sure all pets are being taken care of, but safety comes first, so they made the decision to close their lobby this week.
When a person checks-in for their appointment, they must call the clinic and wait for a technician to come by. Employees said when someone calls them for check-in, they must wait inside their car for a tech to get a full history before coming out.
The clinic is also not doing certain services at this time to preserve medical equipment.
"We're kinda setting aside things like spays and neuters, nail trims, maybe some of the things that can wait for a little while," Dr. Andy Cross a vet at the clinic said. "Trying to do just the things that will keep our dogs and cats healthy and safe right now."
In addition, they are not doing annual wellness exams, vaccinations, anal glands or elective surgeries.
Cross added the appointment blocks are being spread out more to limit the number of people in the parking lot.
Missoula vet clinic is not taking new patients at this time. However, several over vet clinics such as Pet Emergency Center, Pruyn Vet Hospital, Four Paws Vet Clinic and Grant Creek Vet Services.
Some of these clinics may not be taking new clients at this time, so call ahead to ask.