UPDATE: MARCH 2 AT 4:13 P.M.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott have identified the 68-year-old man who succumbed to his injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on March 1 as Gerald R. Nichols of Missoula.
UPDATE: MARCH 2 AT 9:05 A.M.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the fatal crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on S.W. Higgins Avenue Monday afternoon to speak to police.
Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not talked with police is asked to call detective Eric Weber at (406) 552-6283 or detective Bob Franke at (406) 552-6707.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A 68-year-old man has been confirmed dead after his motorcycle was hit by an SUV around 4:40 p.m. Monday, according to Missoula Police Sergeant Patrick Erbacher.
The incident happened in the 900 block of SW Higgens Avenue.
A release from the Missoula Police Department said the 68-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and he later died.
The SUV is reported to have been driven by an 18-year-old girl.
The incident is still under investigation by the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Coroner. Check back for updates.