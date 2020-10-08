PHILIPSBURG- A woman has died after being thrown from her car in a crash on Upper Rock Creek Road Thursday.
Around 4:55 pm emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Upper Rock Creek Road near Phillipsburg a release from the Granite County Sheriff’s Office says.
The Granite County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating, however, the release says speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
The victim was identified as 78-year-old Victoria Rae Thompson of Corvallis.
“These types of tragedies are to often reminders for everyone to please buckle up,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the release.