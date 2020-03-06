MISSOULA - Missoula Law enforcement have identified both the victim and the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run incident that happened on West Broadway in Missoula Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the victim was identified as Johnny Lee Burns, 63, of Missoula.
A Facebook post from the City of Missoula Police Department identified the suspect as Robert Nelson, 34, of Missoula. Nelson faces hit-and-run pedestrian fatality charges.
MCSO wrote in the post the Missoula City Police are still investigating the incident.