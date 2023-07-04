The following is a press release from the Missoula Rural Fire District:
CLINTON, Mont. - July 3rd, 2023 @ 15:32 - Missoula Rural Fire District swiftly responded to a 911 call on Crystal Creek Rd. in the 12000 block, reporting a river rescue in progress on the Clark Fork River. With remarkable coordination and professionalism, multiple units from the fire district, including two engines, a rescue unit, a UTV, a command unit, and Missoula Emergency Services, swiftly mobilized to the scene.
Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered multiple victims located at various points on the riverbank and a nearby island. Utilizing their expertise and specialized equipment, Missoula Rural Fire District personnel effectively deployed a rescue boat and a UTV to safely extract all victims from the river area and transport them to safe locations away from the scene.
Despite the challenging circumstances, the rescue operation was executed with precision, ensuring the prompt rescue and well-being of all individuals involved. Thanks to the combined efforts of the Missoula Rural Fire District and Missoula Emergency Services, all victims were successfully brought to safety, and we are relieved to report only minor injuries at the scene.
Incidents like these serve as a critical reminder of the importance of river safety. As the summer season invites many to enjoy water-related activities, it is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety. We urge all individuals to prioritize the following river safety guidelines:
1.Wear appropriate safety gear: Always wear a properly fitted life jacket when engaging in water activities, especially when boating, rafting, or swimming in rivers.
2.Be aware of river conditions: Stay informed about the current and anticipated river conditions, including water levels, currents, and any potential hazards, before venturing into the water.
3.Avoid alcohol consumption: Alcohol impairs judgment and coordination, increasing the risk of accidents and drowning. It is vital to stay sober and make responsible decisions while near or in the water.
4.Stay within your skill level: Be honest about your swimming abilities and only engage in water activities that align with your experience and capabilities. If uncertain, seek professional guidance or take swimming lessons to build confidence and skills.
5.Never swim alone: Always swim with a buddy or in designated areas where lifeguards are present. In case of an emergency, having someone nearby can provide essential assistance and ensure prompt rescue if needed.
The Missoula Rural Fire District commends its dedicated personnel for their prompt response, unwavering commitment, and exceptional professionalism during this river rescue operation.
We would also like to express our gratitude to the residents and community members for their cooperation and support during the incident.
