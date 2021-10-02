VICTOR, Mont. - A structure fire engine was struck by a truck on Highway 93 Saturday morning.
The truck was coming through an emergency scene when the incident happened Victor Fire and EMS reports.
Nobody was killed in the incident, however, people are being reminded to slow down when around emergency scenes and to pull over for approaching fire trucks and ambulances.
“When you’re going through an emergency scene please creep through it a few moments out of your day may save someone’s life!!” Victor Fire and EMS wrote on their Facebook.