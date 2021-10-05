VICTOR, Mont. - The town's structure response vehicle received significant damage after it was hit by a truck traveling through an emergency scene on Highway 93 Saturday morning, Victor Fire and EMS reports.
No deaths were reported in the incident. The truck, however, is completely totaled.
Now, Victor Fire and EMS are reminding everyone to slow down when near emergency scenes, and to pull over when you see approaching fire engines, police cars and ambulances.
They wrote in a Facebook post, "When you’re going through an emergency scene please creep through it. A few moments out of your day may save someone’s life!"