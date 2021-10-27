Vigil to be held in honor of missing Montana woman

MISSOULA, Mont. - Over three months, that's how long it's been since Rebekah Barsotti went missing.
She was living in Missoula before she disappeared and was last seen in Superior on July 20. But her parents aren't giving up hope, that's why they're inviting the community to a vigil in her honor at the Missoula County Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gerry and Angela Mastrovito are from Virginia but have been in Missoula since July, looking for their daughter.
Angela Mastrovito said the pain of not being able to find her is nearly killing them.
"I've had some really good dreams about Rebecca but last night was a nightmare and so I could hear myself screaming," Mastrovito said.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office said the case is still active, but after an extensive search between four counties, they said all credible leads have been exhausted.
Now, Rebakah's parents are bearing the consequences.
"I considered myself a really strong prayer warrior before this event, and now I have others lifting me up in prayer because I can't and um...my prayer every day is that God would release her from wherever's she's at and let us find her," Angela said.
But Gerry said the communities support is unrelenting.
"The people are just awesome. I just can't say enough about the community and how they opened their arms and accepted us," Gerry said.
Rebekah's parents said she was in an abusive relationship and they hope the vigil will bring awareness to both her case and domestic violence.
To continue following her friends and family’s efforts, you can visit this Facebook page.