MISSOULA -- The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is coming to an end, but despite a few hiccups, the virtual festival turned out to be a success.
Before the festival started, they hit close to their revenue goal with pre-sales.
While technology can be a pain, the streaming platform Eventive worked smoothly for most viewers.
This year's festival had a wider audience, with people watching from at least ten different countries and almost all 50 states. Festival officials don't know the final number yet, but they believe they reached even more people than that.
Executive Director of the festival, Rachel Greggs said it was good for them to participate virtually, but she said she's not sure if they'd do it again.
"I'll go ahead and say it, I don't know if I would do it again and hopefully we don't have to, right?" Gregg said laughing. "But we know that we can and [we] are just so pleased that were able to make it possible," she said.
As a 'thank you,' the festival is splitting 15% of all ticketed pass sales between the filmmakers.
Gregg said they want the filmmakers to know how honored the festival feels that they would give their films to a virtual festival, not knowing what could happen.
She added that the goal is to have an in-person festival next year, with some type of virtual option.
Some features and all of the short documentaries are playing throughout the weekend, as well as an encore of the winning films.
To learn how to access films, watch the festival's two-minute long 'How to Fest' video.