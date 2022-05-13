MISSOULA, Mont. - This week we honor our police officers across the state for their service as the state recognizes Police Week and National Police Memorial Day on Sunday.

Missoula Police Department is inviting the public to a virtual run honoring the lives of the 608 police officers and 21 police K9’s across the nation who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.

The run is new this year. Participants have the option to sign up for a 6.08 mile distance in remembrance of the officers or a 2.1 mile distance in remembrance of the dogs.

You don’t have to be a runner, you can go the distance any way you want, hiking, walking or biking.

Officer Lydia Arnold organized the run and said it’s simply an effort to bring awareness to Missoula’s Fallen Officer Memorial and fallen police officers across the country.

“I think about Missoula and what Missoula is known for,” Arnold said. “It’s known for so much of its outdoor activities, we have so many trails right here in our town. Missoula is very much a running community. The run was trying to get people to take some time outside and appreciate where they’re at, but also take the time to remember the fallen.”

She added it’s a privilege and honor to serve here in Montana, in a community she considers home.

The run is free and virtual, so people can take part from anywhere across the state through May 18.

If you participate in Missoula, next Thursday you can pick up a rose and a dog bone at the department to lay at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Rose Park.

For run details, click here.