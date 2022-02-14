Volunteer drivers needed for Meals on Wheels program in order to maintain services

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Aging Services needs more volunteers for its Meals on Wheels program in order to avoid reducing services.
The agency reported it needs at least 20 more volunteers to help deliver meals and check in on clients throughout the week, or else it might not be able to keep up with deliveries four days a week.
Recently, Montana Right Now reported in the month of January, 54 new people signed up for the service, the most ever in a single month.
According to Rob Edwards, the community services director at Missoula Aging Services, they're on pace to break that record again this month, averaging about 380 clients, a 66% increase throughout the pandemic.
Edwards said they need more volunteers to split up longer routes and avoid volunteer burnout.
He explained without them, the service may have to cut down on its delivery days and supplement with frozen meals.
“That’s not as good nutritionally for our clients, but it also drops off that check-in, that communication, that face-to-face interaction that, I think, is a big part of Meals on Wheels,” Edwards said.
Each driver delivers about 20 meals throughout Missoula County.
Shifts are every week day, besides Wednesday, between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Volunteers Karen Orzech and Lance Collister explained why they choose to help out.
"It's a blast," they said. "It's so much fun. We really look forward to it. Our clients are just something else. They're so much fun."
Volunteer schedules are based on availability. Volunteers can help out several days each week, or just once per month. Routes can also be split between people.
For more information on how to volunteer, click here.
