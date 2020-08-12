A hot spring east of Missoula was almost closed to the public after piles of garbage were left behind by swimmers.
Wrappers, bottle caps, broken glass, and glow sticks, diver Seth Liston found all of this and more at Nimrod Warm Spring after just five minuets in the water.
"Endless pairs of sun glasses, goggles, unfortunately a lot of broken glass," Liston said.
Liston started diving for garbage after reading a post on Facebook by the owners of the spring they say they usually come out in June and July to pick up trash left behind, but this year was worse than ever before.
"I was really disheartened to see what was done by what I'm sure is a minority of folks who use the hot springs," owner Andrew Czorny said, "these people have to understand this is why land owners fence their property and enforce a no trespassing sign."
The closing of Nimrod Warm Spring was the last thing Liston wanted, so he started cleaning up what others left behind.
"It helps keep the family happy and they are letting this place be free and open to the public which it huge most places like this you have to pay to get to, its such a beautiful area its hard to leave it trashed up," Liston said.
All his hard work has not gone unnoticed.
"Hes a fantastic individual and I couldn't be more pleased to meet people like that. We are thankful to him and the true Montanans who know to pack out what they pack in," Czorny said
Its an easy lesson we should all remember when we go out in nature.
"If you are in the area all it takes is a second to pick it up and take it out," Liston said.
Thanks to volunteers like Liston, the owners have decided to keep the Warm Spring free and open to the public.
Liston also decided to start documenting his diving adventures on a new YouTube page.