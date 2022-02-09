Volunteers needed for Big Sky Doc Film Fest

MISSOULA -- Grab your popcorn because a popular film festival is just weeks away from kicking off in Missoula.
The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival starts February 18 and since they're going to have in-person showings this year, they're still looking for some volunteers.
Festival officials said they need at least 75 more people to help out.
Volunteers will be doing a range of things from scanning and selling tickets, to helping out with the Doc Shop Conference. You could also be a public health advocate and help remind festival goers to practice safety precuations against COVID-19.
The Festival's Executive Director, Rachel Gregg, said volunteers get a lot of perks.
"The best part about volunteering is probably that you get a free ticket to go to another screening at the festival. For any shift that you work, you get a voucher to go reserve either an in-person screening or a virtual screening if you want to stay home and watch as well," Gregg said.
Each shift is around three hours.
If you're interested in signing up, click here.
