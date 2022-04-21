Volunteers needed for Mt. Jumbo Saddle Trail revamp

MISSOULA, Mont. - Trail restoration for one of the most hiked areas in Missoula is underway and volunteers are needed.

Missoula Parks and Recreation is asking for volunteers to help shape the new trails going in near the Lincoln Hills trailhead, while also salvaging native plans.

Crews are closing off unauthorized social trails while creating separate pedestrian-only and wider shared-use trails to conserve wildlife habitat, decrease conflict between different types of recreation, like between bikers and hikers, and protect native plants and private properties.

Volunteers can now take part in completing the plan they helped create.

"We want to make sure that folks have the opportunity to get their hands dirty, to get their tools in the dirt, so every time they go out, hike, bike, ride a horse on these trails, they have a little sense of pride in the fact they helped build those trails and improve them on Mount Jumbo," Jeff Gicklhorn, conservation lands program manager, said.

Volunteer trail work days are set for April 21 and April 28 from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., as well as Sunday April 24 and Saturday April 30 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Volunteers will help with new trail construction, using picks, shovels and hand tools to clear and smooth out the new trail. Missoula Parks and Recreation will provide all the tools.

Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toed shoes and bring gloves.

To sign up for a volunteer shift, click here.