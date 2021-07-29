MISSOULA, Mont. - Volunteers have put in over 1,125 hours of work to help upgrade the University of Montana M Trail.
Project leader Dr. Steve Gaskill, a professor emeritus of integrative physiology and athletic training at UM, said the project list for the summer is being quickly checked off thanks to the efficient and hard work of many volunteers.
“I anticipate that we will finish the summer list with three more sessions,” Gaskill said. “We will be doing fall work to put in more benches and to stage materials for repairing the M platform next spring.”
A release from UM says the M Trail rises 620 feet above campus over 3/4 of a mile using 13 switchbacks, and volunteer crews have repaired the M Trail under Gaskill’s supervision since summer 2020.
Work on the trail includes fixing steps, extending switchbacks to more sustainable grades, reducing a few trip hazards and improving water drainage.
In addition, all of the old wire fence was removed and replaced with what UM says is a safer and more attractive wood fencing.
Remaining projects for the summer of 2021 include dirt work at switchbacks three and five and installing more fencing at switchbacks three, five and eight according to Gaskill.
“Steve is the driving force behind this whole trail renovation – the super volunteer!” said Marilyn Marler, UM’s natural areas manager. “Without his dedication and skills, UM and the broader community would not be benefitting from the thousand hours of volunteer work to keep the M Trail functional and beautiful.”
When the weather cools, the project will switch to installing some memorial benches that will be the last benches for the zig-zag trail the release says.
There are plans for future memorial opportunities at the M trail.
You can sign up for future volunteer event notifications by e-mailing Gaskill at MTrailVolunteer@gmail.com.
If you would like to donate to the ongoing maintenance and repairs of the M Trail, visit MTrail.org.