MISSOULA - Driving across the Reserve Street bridge, you might notice fewer shopping carts crowding the sidewalks. That's thanks to a group of community members who volunteered to clean up the area.
The group is called "Lets Improve Missoula's Reserve Street", and their first goal was to get rid of the shopping carts left lying along the road.
Last month, volunteers returned more than 50 carts to area businesses. The group plans on picking a different area of Reserve Street once a month.
"We know a lot of it is over whelming and we know if we take incremental steps and make short term goals and approaches then we can work toward a long term plan for this area," Community Activist and Organizer Kevin Davis said on Sunday.
Their next event will be in April you can follow "Lets Improve Missoula's Reserve Street" on Facebook for updates.