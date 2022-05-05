Volunteers to return to Reserve St. Bridge for third week of cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. - Volunteers continue to take matters into their own hands, cleaning up the area surrounding Reserve Street Bridge as homeless camps and trash grow.

Homeless camps have been set up for years near the bridge.

Annually, volunteers pick up litter in the area around Earth Day, but this year there was so much trash, volunteers are returning to the area to clean up for the third week in a row.

The land is owned by Montana Department of Transportation, but a Ninth Circuit Court ruling from last year prohibits law enforcement from criminalizing people without homes, so they can't remove them.

MDT filed a complaint in court asking to be able to enforce trespassing in the area and tells Montana Right Now they haven't received a response, yet.

According to Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero, the county supports the request.

However, she added, addressing homelessness involves more than trespassing, like mental and behavioral health resources.

“When I say connected to services, it’s not like magically everything falls into place," Vero said. "This is very difficult, slow work to develop the relationships and trust to get people to take those steps forward.”

Meanwhile, the camps and trash continue to grow.

Kevin Davis started leading volunteer cleanups in the area four years ago.

He said this year, the trash is overwhelming.

“It’s very inspiring each time we come down here to clean up," Davis said. "At the same time, it can be quite depressing to see the conditions. We’re not disrupting campers, we’re not coming into human conflict and are just focusing on areas that are, frankly, open land fills of trash.”

Davis emphasized it's a critical time to get the trash cleaned up before the river rises and they can't access the area.

Both Vero and MDT shared their appreciation for the volunteers for making a difference.

According to Vero, it's easier for individual volunteers to take action because they hold less liability than the county.

MDT plans to do a final cleanup after receiving approval from the courts to clear the area.

The third Reserve St. Bridge clean up will take place Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will focus on the west side of the bridge. For more information, click here.