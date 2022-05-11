MISSOULA, Mont. - Volunteers are coming together on Saturday to clean, repair and prepare Dragon Hollow for the summer season.

The Dragon Hollow Play area will be closed until around 12:30 pm on Saturday, May 14 as volunteers work to help prepare the area a release from A Carousel for Missoula says.

The Carousel and Dragon Hollow are anticipated to be busy on Saturday as families of University of Montana graduates will be in town and with people visiting the Clark For Farmers’ Market.

Carousel staff are asking people to be appreciative and respectful of those working to keep the area safe and clean.