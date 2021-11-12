Missoula Police, SWAT on scene of barricade situation

UPDATE: NOV. 12 AT 4:02 P.M.

MPD Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold tells us the wanted fugitive was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Police and SWAT team are on scene of a barricade situation happening right now.

According to MPD Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the MPD was assisting US Marshalls with a wanted fugitive when that person barricaded themselves.

The perimeter is contained.

We have a reporter heading to the scene to bring you more information.

