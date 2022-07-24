Water main replacement causes detours

MISSOULA, Mont. - The City of Missoula is replacing a water main on S Third St. between Orange St. and Myrtle. The project began on July 22 and is expected last into early October.

Crews already have equipment onsite working as the pipe in the current water main was installed in 1914 and has a history of leakage, causing it to soak into the aquafer and become more difficult to pump out and distribute.

The new water main will pump water more efficiently and distribute the water to the surrounding neighborhood while using less power. City crews have the road blocked and detours put in place so people can navigate the area.

"You'll see the traffic control so we just ask that you drive slow through the construction zone, follow the detour signs," said City of Missoula Utility Engineer, Andy Schultz. "And then we'll have some flowing water at times as we test the water main to make sure it was installed correctly and meets our pressure requirements."

You can get up tp date coverage of project information and detour maps on the City of Missoula website.