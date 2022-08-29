MISSOULA, Mont. - After a four month closure, the Missoula City Parks and Recreation reopened Waterworks Hill Trail to reveal the new renovations to the area.

The improvement project consisted of a new expanded and paved parking lot, along with trail extensions and new trails, including a half mile wheel chair accessible trail that overlooks the city.

"That level of accessibility is extremely important for sharing those experiences that Missoulians know and love with the open space lands that we own and manage," said Conservation Lands Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.

Missoula Parks and Rec, City Council, community members, all joined in the celebratory ribbon cutting to reopen the space. Including the Missoula Parks and Rec kids club who assisted President of the City Council Gwen Jones in cutting the ribbon.

The area is now open to the public and are encouraged to check out the new site.