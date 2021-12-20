Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Light to moderate snow will continue through the rest of the day. There will be the potential for snow bands developing this evening and overnight tonight. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected, with higher amounts under bands. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&