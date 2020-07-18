MISSOULA -- For many people, the weekend is a time to relax after the work week, but in Stevensville, locals got dirt on their hands in an effort to make a difference by cleaning up.
Community members put on their gloves and masks on Saturday and spent hours raking, weeding and more.
The town of Stevensville partnered with Parks and Recreation to help clean up the town in a socially-distanced manner. Projects included taking down fencing, and weeding out the 12 triangle gardens that line Main Street.
Community Member, Sheryl Olson volunteered at the event and said she thinks it's important for everyone to volunteer where they live, because it helps them feel more invested in the town.
“Well I think it helps people just to have some ownership of the beauty of our community. We can all pitch in and just help things look better, attract more visitors to our small community.”
Event organizers said only about a dozen signed up, but an hour after the event started, that number doubled.
Almost everyone was seen wearing masks and staying in small groups.
Stevensville Parks and Recreation Director, Bobby Sonsteng, said the event not only benefits the town, but also helps bring the community together during this hard time.
“COVID’s a weird time for everybody, and people have spent so much time indoors, away from people," he said. "It’s just nice to promote a safe social event where people get out, converse with one another, and also working for a positive cause for the town," Sonsteng added.
He said the town has big plans for their parks and open spaces, and having so many volunteers help out made him have more hope for the town's future.
“For me personally, it’s a great eye-opening experience of what this town is capable of.”
Olson said that it was a great day to be under the big sky.
“Can you think of a nicer place to work on a day like this? The bitterroot mountains in front of us, the beauty of the community and all around us, it’s just a great day to be out here," she said.
The town hopes to have another clean up day sometime in the fall.