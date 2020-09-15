MISSOULA -- One real-estate broker is taking a cargo trailer, full of supplies to the thousands of people who've lost their homes due to the fires in Oregon.
The fires may not be directly impacting Kerry Duff, but they still hit close to her heart.
"We know people who have lost their home, in the southern Oregon area, and then I realized that 2,000 thousand people lost their homes, and I figured that I have a unique skill set that is coordinating and organizing and I'm okay doing that," Duff said.
While driving around one day, the realtor decided she was going to take action.
"We were driving through the mountains and I literally decided, 'yeah I think we'll go to Oregon and we'll take some things down to some people," she said.
That's when she made a Facebook post and the support came flooding in. They've already filled one trailer, but are still asking the community to donate a few more things.
"Soaps, all forms, camping gear, kitchen items, small kitchen items like silverware, paper plates, paper cups, toilet paper, all those paper products and anything you can think of when you [go] camping like tents and cook stoves. We're taking a whole trailer of just that," Duff said.
She said seeing people come together has been the best part.
"The outpouring of community support is really awesome," Duff said. "The people who are literally calling and saying, 'thank you so much for doing this,' I know that we care as a group of people and I think we can really make a difference from Montana."
If you have supplies you want to donate, you can drop them off at Twite Realty located at 410 Expressway in Missoula.
They will be accepting donations on Thursday and Friday, between 10 a.m.
You can also donate to their Facebook fundraiser.