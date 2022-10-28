MISSOULA, Mont. - Earlier today local leaders are talking about the devastating impacts of the mental health crisis, the uptick in homelessness and substance abuse.
Tackling those staggering crisis numbers has been the top priority for Missoulians, especially for those who operate here in downtown Missoula. Like the mobile support team and local business owners who've worked side by side over the last 2 years to help those in crisis.
Matt Muhsam, the longtime owner of Worden's market and deli, says he drives to work every dayalong Higgins Street and sees those in crisis on the streets and in the doorways.
The short-term solution has been to relocate them in the past, but like many panelists agreed this has never been the best answer to this problem in the long-run.
"What happens is we move people along and they go down the street and so now it puts a stress on the next block, or the next business and the alternative is to not move people along and puts a greater strain on businesses enthen becomes a strain on the community as well,” said Muhsam.
During the pandemic, the city's' mobile support has been the boots on ground to help those crisis situations, which they say has been a success.
John Petroff, mobile support team operations manager says,"60% of the time we are able to de-escalate or work with that person or work with that person in the environment that we found them and hopefully with safety plans and with resources and connecting them to people and doing warm hand offs.”
Although with current funding for these services soon running out, locals are relying on the crisis levy to uphold these efforts and keep them going well into the next years, and financially supported by the county crisis levy which will appear on the election ballot in November.
