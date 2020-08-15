Ravalli County -- On Saturday, Ravalli County Search and Rescue, the Sheriffs Department, and K9 units continued their search for a missing man named Phil Stokey.
Danielle Christian has been friends with Stokey for about 14 years.
"He's got a lot of friends that are worried about him and we just want him to come home," Christian said.
After receiving a Facebook message from Stokey, Christian said she realized that he wasn't okay.
"A few friends and I had gotten a delayed Facebook message that essentially was a 'farewell and I love you guys, I'm so sorry' note, and that was when we realized obviously something was wrong," Christian said.
Christian said she and a few of Stokey's other friends went to his parents house, where he had been living, to show them the notes.
His parents called 9-1-1 around 11 p.m.
"They were able to finally ping his phone, Thursday afternoon, to find out that his car was there at the Bass Creek Trail head," Christian said.
That's when the efforts to find Stokey began.
"So there was some friends and family searching, and then Friday is when Search and Rescue and the Ravalli County Sheriff's Department got involved and really tried to help us out," Christian said.
One hiker who heard about the search, reported that he had seen Stokey on Wednesday night, going off of the trail.
Christian said she didn't see any signs that Stokey was struggling with his mental health.
"From what we could tell, he was doing pretty good, he had been going out, doing daily hikes, updating his camera equipment, just normal," she said.
Now friends and family can only hope and pray that Stokey is found and that he is safe.