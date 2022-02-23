MISSOULA, Mont. - The county rolling out Wednesdays with the Mayor. A chance to talk one on one with Mayor John Engen at the Missoula Public Library.
Earlier today was just the soft opening, for Mayor Engen welcoming Missoulians in to a casual, non- formal conversation setting, he hopes this opens the floor for Missoula residents to discussing city issues and exchanging ideas over some coffee and cookies. The event will be held on the last Wednesday of the each month, each gathering will have a topic to talk about more in depth. This month it's about key priorities for the fiscal year. All feedback and conversation are welcome both during and after each gathering.
For those who can't make it on those Wednesdays you can still participate in the conversation online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.