MISSOULA, Mont. - The City of Missoula is rolling out a new program aimed at providing casual "civic conversations" between the public and Mayor John Engen.
The first "Wednesdays with the Mayor" program kicked off this week at the Missoula Public Library.
Mayor Engen welcomed Missoulians into a casual, conversation setting. He hopes this will open the door for residents to discuss city issues and exchange ideas over coffee and cookies at the monthly event.
Wednesdays with the Mayor will take place on the fourth Wednesday of each month on the fourth floor of the library. There will be a different topic of conversation set for each event.
Residents who can't make it in person can still participate in the conversation online by watching in real time or using MCAT's website. A phone line will also be open during the broadcast for people to call in with questions.
This story has been updated to reflect the event is hosted by the City of Missoula, not the County. The date of the event has also been updated.
