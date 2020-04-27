A Bitterroot family lost their house over the weekend when an early morning fire engulfed their home.
Neighbors on either side of the house said they heard a pop or an explosion around 1 a.m. Sunday, Then when they looked outside they saw the flames.
"I walked around the corner and saw probably 20 to 30 foot columns of flames," Neighbor Pride Jessen said, "Then the sheriffs department arrived like 5 minuets later then the fire department soon after."
Charred rafters are all that remain of this family's roof. Fire fighters had to rip out eaves to get to the flames and put out the fire. The fire burned so hot it melted the siding off the house and even damaged the siding next door.
Fortunately everyone inside made it out safe with their pets, but this isn't a fire neighbors will soon forget.
"We were spraying water on our roof and our neighbors roof as ciders were still blowing over, even from the other side of our house you could still feel the heat of the flames." Jessen said fire crews were there until 3 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
We reached out the family Monday and did not heard back from them, but a GoFundMe page has been set up to help them