A wild land fire over the weekend burned over two acres and multiple hay bales east of Missoula.
The Greenough Potomac Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire around 6 p.m. Saturnday night in the Potomac valley near Hole In the Wall Road. Farmers were on scene trying to fight the fire before crews showed up.
The fire spread nearly three acres and destroyed more than 15 round bails. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but officers have an idea of how it started.
"It was human cause somehow it's safe to say haying equipment was somehow involved and the DNRC will be finishing up that investigation," GPVFD Chief Ryan Hall said.