SEELEY LAKE, Mont. - Effective immediately, Missoula County put weight restrictions in place for Boy Scout Bridge in Seeley Lake.

The weight limit has been reduced to 3 tons from 14 tons following a routine Montana Department of Transportation inspection that showed deterioration in the timber piling foundation that could affect the bridge's load capacity.

Next month, MDT will have an underwater inspection to closley examine the piling.

Based on those findings, MDT will advice the county on the appropriate long-term posted weight limit.

Pickups or other large vehicles, including those towing campers or boats should use appropriate routes to access areas north of the bridge.

Missoula County says people can access the northwest end of the lake via Highway 83 and Boy Scout Road to the north.

Right now they are saying this process could take several months, so this weight restriction is in place for the foreseeable future.

According to a release from the county, prior to the new weight restrictions being put in place, Public Works was already working on a preliminary engineering report to determine the­­­­ scope and cost for replacing the bridge, which was built in 1937.

They say having a completed preliminary engineering report will be helpful in securing grant funding from the Bridge Investment Program, part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, or other outside funding sources.