MISSOULA -- One bank is spreading some holiday cheer and food, with a big donation to the Montana Food Bank Network.
More Montana families will get fed this holiday season, thanks to a $25,000 donation from Wells Fargo.
It's a part of the bank's effort to provide 82 million meals nationwide this year.
MFBN's Corporate and Foundation Relations Manager, Leidy Wagener, said some families have to choose between heating their homes and putting food on their tables.
"As heat bills go up, food purchases go down, so we distribute a lot at this time of year, and this year is particularly hard for Montana families," Wagener said.
She said that 1 in 10 Montanan's struggle with hunger, but Wells Fargo's donation will provide around 75,000 meals to those in need.
"They have provided such consistent support and are always open to hearing what the needs are, addressing those needs and providing the support that they can, for families in Montana," Wagener said.
Wells Fargo works with Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country, to help out food banks that need support.
Wagener said they're grateful for this partnership.
"We really just want to thank Wells Fargo so much for this $25,000 gift and [we] look forward to working with them and continuing to spread the love this holiday season, thanks to folks like Wells Fargo," she said.
Wagner added that they aren't just feeding families during the holidays, because hunger is a year-round problem.
She said they're always looking for support, so head over to the Montana Food Bank Network's website, if you'd like to make a donation.