West Broadway Island reopens, Missoula Parks and Rec celebrate with folf event

MISSOULA, Mont. - A popular recreation area is now reopen in Missoula. The West Broadway Island was temporarily closed for clean-up and environmental restoration.
When the park was closed, a chain link fence guarded the area and the stairs were pulled up onto the bridge.
Now, there's a new gate that's closed every night at 9 p.m., with additional security checking the area nightly for rule-breakers, like illegal camping, trespassing and drugs and alcohol.
The park is reopen after a two-month closure where park crews removed illegal campsites, restored native plants and removed non-native trees.
The idea is to create better views and increase safety.
Tyler Decker, recreational specialist with Missoula Parks and Recreation, said the community is lucky to have places like the West Broadway Island.
"They're what make Missoula special," Decker said. "It takes all of us to chip in, keep places clean, keep places safe and have such a welcoming place for our community and those who visit."
Missoula Parks and Rec will celebrate the reopening by hosting a Folf in the Parks event on Wednesday, July 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.
You can come out and try disc golfing for free. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
For more on the event, click here.
For more on West Broadway Island park rules, click here.