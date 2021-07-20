MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Parks and Recreation will reopen West Broadway Island Park on July 21 at 9 a.m., according to a release.
The island was temporarily closed for clean-up and environmental restoration.
During the two-month closure, Parks crews removed illegal campsites, deep-cleaned the area and restored native vegetation. Crews also removed invasive/non-native trees and vegetation to improve sightlines, enhance safety and encourage lawful behavior.
The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and is a designated alcohol-and-drug-free zone.
Overnight camping is prohibited; individuals trespassing outside of open hours are subject to immediate citation and removal. Residents may call 911 to report prohibited behaviors in the park, including camping, alcohol, or illegal drug use.
Parks and Recreation invites residents to celebrate the reopening at the free “Folf In The Parks” program at the island on Wednesday, July 28, from 5-8 p.m. Meet (and park) at the east end of the Imagine Nation Brewing lot, 1151 W. Broadway.
Parks staff will set up a nine-hole disc golf course on the island for all ages and skill levels. All are welcome, and discs will be provided.
For park rules and more information, visit www.missoulaparks.org or call Park Operations at 406-552-6253.