MISSOULA, Mont. - As we are in the summer, warm climate months in the state, health officials are warning us about specific mosquitos, that can carry harmful viruses we could see here in Montana from July to October.
State and local officials are reminding us to take steps towards preventing mosquito bites from infection from west nile virus. Specifically in the coming months those specific species of mosquitos will be active. Communicable disease epidemiologist, Erika Baldry, tells us bites from these mosquitos that carry the virus leave no ordinary affect on your body.
"West nile virus as the name suggest is afebrile illness, symptoms are often described as flu like, but often associated with fever, body aches, and we do suggest that if any individuals experience signs and symptoms consistent with west nile virus that they do go and see their health care provider, " said Baldry.
A few things to keep in mind they're ways to reduce your chances of mosquito bites.
Following the 4 D's for West Nile virus prevention:
One - deet, use insect repellent before you head outside...
Two - drain the standing water around you.... As these little guys are known to gravitate towards it.
Three - the dawn and dusk hours are when mosquitos are most active, stay inside and take your precautions during these times of the day.
Four - dress your best when possible.. With a long sleeve shirt and pants to protect yourself.
Montana's Department of Public Health is currently tracking the cases across the state, in conducting a mosquito pool testing, in the past 2 weeks there have been no positive tests to date.
Officials note, as we're in the early stages of active mosquitos this could change in the months to come.
Officials also note studies show 4 out of 5 people who become infected may not show any signs of infection, and your pets can also fall victim to these bites.
If you or anyone you know is bitten by a mosquito in the coming months, you're recommended to keep a close eye on the affected area as well as any body changes.