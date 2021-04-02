MISSOULA, Mont. - The westbound lanes on I-90 are closed at mile marker 95 due to a vehicle fire.
People are asked by the Montana Department of Transportation to use an alternative route available at the Airway exit.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The westbound lanes on I-90 are closed at mile marker 95 due to a vehicle fire.
People are asked by the Montana Department of Transportation to use an alternative route available at the Airway exit.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.