Update at 4:50 pm -
MISSOULA, Mont. - The westbound lanes on I-90 were closed for part of the day Friday due to a vehicle fire.
Missoula County 9-1-1 report I-90 has since opened back up per law enforcement.
Missoula Rural Fire Department Battalion Chief, Michael Bowman tells Montana Right Now the fire has been put out.
Previous coverage -
MISSOULA, Mont. - The westbound lanes on I-90 are closed at mile marker 95 due to a vehicle fire.
People are asked by the Montana Department of Transportation to use an alternative route available at the Airway exit.