Western Montana Fair creates new spirit of competition

MISSOULA, Mont. - With the Western Montana Fair underway, 120,000 people are expected to check out the renovated fairgrounds, food trucks and exhibits.

This year's theme is 'Dare to Win.' Sticking with theme, fair goers will notice a larger sense of competition.

There's a thousand more entries than previous years taking part in the different art, cooking and gardening competitions, Emily Brock, Missoula fairgrounds director, said.

Growing these competitions has been a year-long effort, partnering with local organizations and recruiting new participants, she explained.

“I think it’s awesome," Brock said. "We’re just so happy to have the increased participation, and not just in the fair this week, but for folks to really realize the fair goes on all year round. The 4-H projects go on all year round, and exhibits go on all year round. Folks plan and work on those all year round."

Because of the greater number of exhibits along with renovations, things have moved around the grounds.

Exhibits are now in the commercial building and the beer garden walls are down, so people get to walk the grounds with their beverages.

The fair is also debuting a new carnival, featuring two ferris wheels, a merry and a berry go round, as well as some more adventurous rides for taller riders.

Admission to the fair is free every day.