Western Montana Fair kicks off by celebrating indigenous community

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Western Montana Fair returns Wednesday with opening events focused on lifting the voices of the Native American community.

The fair will open with All Nations First Nations Family Day, a day to share and celebrate the culture of Native Americans living in Missoula as well as give a platform to the impacts of missing and murdered indigenous people across the state.

Wednesday morning will start off with an honor song by a drum group and an elder's prayer to the bless the fair.

There'll also be a number of dance exhibitions as well as game demonstrations for families to take part in throughout the day.

Skye McGinty, an enrolled member of the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe, a descendent of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and executive director at All Nations Health Center, shared how events like this help the indigenous community reach a more diverse audience who might otherwise not understand the contemporary role Native Americans play in the greater Missoula community today.

“It’s really important for us not only to share and celebrate our culture here at the fair, but really to give a platform to one of the biggest issues that deeply impact our indigenous communities, which is missing and murdered indigenous people," McGinty said. "Human trafficking occurs right here in Missoula. It’s not just a reservation problem. It’s not just a tribal problem. It really is an urban problem.”

To build off that idea, Wednesday night's Xtreme Bulls Rock the Red performance is dedicated to creating awareness for Montana's missing and murdered indigenous people. Twenty percent of ticket sales will be donated to the MMIW organization.

People are also encouraged to wear read in solidarity.

